Malappuram: The CPM has demanded the resignation of Perinthalmanna MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram following his alleged involvement in the fake CSR scam. The party's Perinthalmanna area committee claims the MLA's office was involved in a fraud worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

The Mudra Charitable Foundation (MCF), based at the MLA office, offered laptops, scooters and sewing machines at half the price to the public in collaboration with the National NGO Confederation, which is implicated in the scam.

CPM leader P Sarin first raised allegations about Najeeb Kanthapuram's involvement in the scam through a Facebook post on Thursday. The Perinthalmanna area committee has since joined the issue.

"The Perinthalmanna MLA office was officially involved in the scheme by releasing a press note about the CSR initiative. It collected money under the NGO run by the MLA. Many people who paid for laptops, scooters and sewing machines have been cheated. The MLA did not take action even after knowing that many had not received their promised products. We strongly believe the MLA is involved in the scam. DYFI will hold a protest march demanding his resignation on Friday," said CPM Perinthalmanna Area Committee Secretary E Rajesh.

Meanwhile, Najeeb Kanthapuram denied the allegations. "I am also a victim of the scam. I did not attend any meetings with the NGO Confederation. Complaints have been filed with the Chief Minister and the State Police Chief. I will stand with the victims until they get their money back," he said.

However, the victims of the project claim they received receipts in the name of MCF when they paid for the products and interacted with the MLA’s office. "I paid Rs 21,000 in September for a laptop for my daughter, receiving a receipt from MCF. They promised delivery in 40 days but then extended it to four months, yet I haven't received the product. When I asked the MLA office, there was no clarity on the delivery," said Unnikrishnan, who lost money in the scam.

Perinthalmanna police have received two official complaints and have learned that there may be additional victims in the scam.