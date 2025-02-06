A centuries-old church with a heavily slanted red-tiled roof and a modest cross atop a dome stands as an enduring symbol of interfaith harmony at Munroe Thuruthu in Kollam. In this sinking island, soaring water levels have prompted an exodus of residents over the decades, leaving behind skeletal remains of mold-grown houses. At Pattamthuruth West ward of Munroe Thuruthu panchayat, St Mary's church, known locally as the Dutch church, remains a significant landmark.

With a lone Christian family associated with the church remaining on the island, the annual festival (perunnal) of the church is largely organised and celebrated by the Hindu community here. The church has no regular mass service, but the entire island celebrates the church festival held annually in April.

It's a three-day event in which Hindu families take the lead in organising the feast, processions, and traditional offerings. “The entire event is managed by the local Hindu community, as no Christian families are residing nearby,” says panchayat president Mini Suryakumar, a regular attendee. While Christians from neighbouring areas join the services, it is the Hindu residents who oversee the festivities. The grand feast serves over 4,000 people.

"A highlight of the festival is a special ball-shaped sweet made of roasted rice, a customary offering prepared by Hindu families," Suryakumar added. Various types of payasam (sweet pudding) are also made. Beyond these offerings, they also actively take part in ritualistic processions.

Built by the Portuguese in 1518 on the scenic banks of Lake Ashtamudi, the church underwent major renovations in 1878, adopting Dutch architectural elements following the period of Colonel John Munro, after whom the island is named.

Despite being under the administration of the Kollam Latin Catholic Diocese, the church does not have a permanent priest due to the absence of a Christian congregation. However, occasional masses are conducted with the participation of visiting Christians.

Robert Rorieguez, the head of the only Christian family associated with the church, recalls its past. “There were around 40 Anglo-Indian families here once, but they gradually moved away for better connectivity and opportunities. The last to leave was my aunt, who relocated to Thangassery, Kollam, about 20 years ago,” he said. He now resides in the adjacent Pattamthuruth East ward along with his family -- wife Kochuthrasia, and daughters Jancy and Jasmine. "For the perunnal, people from nearby places like Peruman, Koivila, Ashtamudi and Peringalam join us," he adds. Tidal floods and saltwater seepage have shrunk the island and its inhabitants.

The church’s administration was formally transferred to the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Quilon through an agreement made around 120 years ago, says Rorieguez. Several old tombs have been preserved within its premises, adding to its historical significance.

"Munroe Island, known for its scenic backwaters, attracts many tourists, and St Mary’s Church remains a site of fascination. More than just a place of worship, it stands as a testament to communal unity, where traditions are upheld not by religious boundaries, but by shared devotion and cultural heritage," says Mini Suryakumar.