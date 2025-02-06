Wayanad: Hundreds of complaints were registered at various police stations across Wayanad district, as victims reported being defrauded in the fake CSR scam involving Akshaya centres, which promised scooters, laptops, and home appliances at a discounted price.

The scam became clear when victims, mostly women, gathered in front of the 22 Akshaya centres where they had registered for the offers. The owners were missing, their phones switched off, and their houses locked. Frustrated, victims took out protest marches to local police stations and filed complaints in large numbers.

The scam, part of a state-level multi-crore fraud involving Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, only came to light after the arrest of Ananthu Krishnan (26), a native of Idukki. Police suspect that over Rs 1000 crore may have been siphoned off in the fraudulent operation.

People defrauded in the scam took out a protest march towards Sulthan Bathery police station, where they discussed the issue with officials. Acting on the advice of the police, the victims began filing complaints against the Akshaya centres and the agency behind the fraud. The majority of the victims had paid Rs 56,000 for scooters, with Rs 6,000 designated as commission for the Akshaya centres. Many others paid for home appliances, such as TVs and refrigerators, but never received the products.

“When we approached the Akshaya Centre, we were told that we could buy anything at half-price. Many of us paid money for home appliances, but we never received them,” said a woman waiting outside in front of the Akshaya centre at Manikkuni near Sulthan Bathery

Police have since launched an investigation, and a search is underway for the owners of the Akshaya centres. DySP Abdul Shereef confirmed that over 100 complaints have been registered at the Sulthan Bathery police station alone. “We have issued receipts for the complaints and are in the process of addressing them,” he said.

It is alleged that despite prior complaints about potential fraud in October from the Association of IT Employees, an organisation of Akshaya centre entrepreneurs affiliated with CITU, the trade union wing of the CPM, the district administration failed to take action at the time.

Police are continuing their investigation as the number of victims grows.