Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning in Kerala, saying that the average temperature may shoot up by 2-3 degrees Celsius in isolated regions on Friday and Saturday.

According to the weather department, high temperature and humid air will cause hot and uncomfortable weather conditions.

Considering the warning issued by IMD, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people to stay alert and to undertake precautionary measures.

Since direct exposure to heat could lead to sunburn, sunstroke and dehydration, the authorities advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. They also asked people to take rest and seek immediate medical care if they feel unwell.

Authorities advised people to drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty and asked to avoid consuming beverages such as alcohol, carbonated soft drinks, tea and coffee during the day.

The increased risk of fire outbreaks in areas like markets, buildings and waste disposal sites could not be ignored and officials directed residents and businesses to conduct proper fire audits and ensure safety precautions.

School-going children are the most vulnerable to heat and educational institutions are directed to ensure access to clean drinking water for students. Authorities also advised institutions to avoid outdoor activities and events during the peak time of the day.