Palakkad: Around ten women were injured after a car lost control and crashed into a bus stop in Poothara here on Friday. Three people are in critical condition, as reported by Manorama News.

The accident occurred while the women were waiting for a bus on Pulinkkootam Road after finishing work at Manjapra. Three critically injured individuals have been shifted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, while others have been admitted to Palakkad District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vadakkenchery police have taken the driver and the vehicle into custody. According to the police, the car was driven by a resident of Alathur.