Kochi: Malayalam film actor Ajith Vijayan, a native of Tripunithura’s Kannankulangara passed away here on Sunday. He was 57.

Ajith acted in numerous Malayalam films including ‘Oru Indian Pranayakatha’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthoni’ and ‘Bangalore Days. Apart from movies, he appeared in some television serials too.

Ajith is the grandson of popular Kathakali mastero Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair and noted Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma. He is the son of late CK Vijayan and Mohniyattam dancer Kala Vijayan and nephew of late actor Kalasala Babu.

Ajith is survived by wife Dhanya and two daughters- Gayathri and Gowri.