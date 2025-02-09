Changanassery: The Changanassery Archdiocese on Sunday accused the State and Central governments of ignoring the contributions made by the Christian community towards the development of the state.

The circular criticised the governments for turning a blind eye towards the conversion of Christian holy days into working days and deliberately delaying reservation for Dalit Christians, a demand raised more than 74 years ago.

The circular also accused the state government for not publishing the Justice Benjamin Kosi Commission report, submitted on May 17, 2023, which proposed several measures for uplifting economically backward minority Christian communities in Kerala.

The circular said the contributions made by Christians in areas such as education has been ignored, adding that deliberate attempts are made to undermine the quality of their institutions. "Our educational institutions, which started the best institutions in the field of aided education and ensured better educational conditions for all sections of the people, are now facing a severe crisis due to various situations", Mar Tharayil said in the circular.

The Archbishop accused the state government of not doing enough to help farmers save their crops from animal raids and issues faced due to climate change.

Raising these demans, the Catholic Congress of Changanassery will conduct a long march on February 15, from Mankombu to Changanassery, the circular said.