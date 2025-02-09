Palakkad: Uppumppadam resident Rajan (59)stabbed his wife Chandrika (52) to death here on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:15 am when a quarrel broke out between the couple, following which Rajan stabbed Chandrika, according to the FIR. Rajan cut himself after stabbing his wife. Their daughter heard the commotion and found her parents lying in a pool of blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrika was rushed to Palakkad district hospital, but she was confirmed dead.

An officer from Palakkad South Police Station said Rajan has been admitted to the Government Medical College, Thrissur, with serious injuries. The accused has been charged with murder under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Natives of Tholanur, the couple moved to Uppumpadam two weeks ago. Rajan had attempted suicide a year and a half ago, the police said, adding that he previously assaulted Chandrika multiple times.