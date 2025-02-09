Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday vowed to pressure both the central and state governments to increase funding for mitigating human-animal conflict in Wayanad.

While addressing the party's booth level leaders in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency, the Wayanad MP said that she will try her best to minimise the instances of human-animal conflict and will also seek to raise Corporate Social Funds to address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka held a discussion with the authorities including the District Magistrate and forest officials following the death of a woman due to the attack of a tiger in Mananthavady. She said that authorities cited the issue of shortage of funds to mitigate rising wild animal attacks in Wayanad.

"I will take up this issue and ensure it is resolved," she said, adding that increased funding is crucial for better monitoring, improved safety measures, and enhanced protection for forest guards, watchers, and others involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka, who is also the Congress General Secretary, stated that since January four deaths have occurred in Wayanad due to wild animal attacks.

On Monday, she will hold meetings with booth-level leaders at Wandoor and Nilambur Assembly constituencies and will also visit families of a few victims of wild animal attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, on January 28, Priyanka visited Wayanad to meet the family of a woman who was killed by a tiger on January 24 while she was out collecting coffee beans at the Priyadarshini Estate in Mananthavady village.

This is her second visit to Wayanad after she won the Lok Sabha by-poll.