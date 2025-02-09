Thiruvananthapuram: Prajin (28), who is facing charges for murdering his father, Jose, at Kiliyoor in Vellarada, allegedly practised black magic. His mother, Sushama, made this allegation amid the ongoing probe into the murder case. She claimed that she used to hear Prajin chanting mantras inside his room.

More details about Prajin’s background came to light after his mother levelled accusations against him.

Prajin, who joined an MBBS course in China, did not complete his studies due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After returning home, he enrolled in film studies in Kochi. According to his mother, his behavior changed significantly after moving to Kochi.

Expressing fear over Prajin’s violent nature, his mother said she is worried about his release from jail, as she and her daughter could be his next targets.

"For the past seven years, my husband Jose and I have been living in fear of our son. He will kill me and my daughter when he obtains bail and walks out of jail," said Sushama, in tears.

Prajin allegedly hacked his father to death with a machete out of frustration over not being given enough freedom. According to the police, he held a grudge against his father, believing that his restrictions had ruined his life.

On Wednesday night, after attacking Jose with a machete, Prajin chopped off his head to confirm his death. The body was later found in the kitchen of their house.

After committing the murder, Prajin drove to the police station and confessed to the crime.