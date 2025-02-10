Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday dismissed concerns over the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) toll issue, stating that there was no need to create unnecessary worries among the public.

Balagopal said that more revenue-generating projects would be implemented through KIIFB while responding to an adjournment motion notice issued by opposition in the assembly to discuss the current status of projects being implemented by the fund.

The Finance Minister pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collects tolls for its projects and will implement the same within the state as well.

However, he avoided addressing reports which suggest that the government was planning to introduce tolls for the roads constructed by KIIFB.

He accused the opposition of attempting to undermine KIIFB and of creating unwarranted concerns over toll collection, calling their stance politically motivated and baseless.

Considering the minister's response, Speaker A N Shamseer declined permission to further discuss the matter. In protest, the opposition staged a walkout from the assembly.

Earlier, Congress MLA Roji M John alleged that KIIFB has become a burden on Kerala, adding that revenue from motor vehicle taxes and the petroleum cess are diverted to KIIFB instead of the state treasury.

"After K-FON and K-Roads, the government is now set to introduce K-Tolls," he said, citing reports that toll charges would be imposed on roads built at a cost exceeding Rs 50 crore through KIIFB.