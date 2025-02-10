Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has transferred the investigation into the multi-crore CSR fund scam to the Crime Branch for a comprehensive probe. ADGP H Venkatesh will lead the probe. A team will be formed to handle 34 cases related to the scam—Ernakulam (11), Idukki (11), Alappuzha (8), Kottayam (3) and Kannur (1)—as per an order issued by the State Police Chief. The total amount cheated in these cases is around Rs 37 crore.

“Considering the sensational nature of the scam and for an effective investigation, the investigation of the following 34 cases registered at various Police Stations across the State, is transferred to the State Crime Branch with immediate effect,” the order read. The Crime Branch ADGP was also directed to forward the preliminary report within 15 days and investigation report within 30 days.

On Sunday, Muvattupuzha police took Ananthu Krishnan, the prime accused, to four locations, including his house and office in Kochi, for evidence collection. During interrogation, he claimed to have given money to Sai Gramam Global Trust Chairman K N Anand Kumar and several politicians in the state, stating that he would reveal their names later.

The accused allegedly swindled crores by offering laptops, scooters, and home appliances at half price. Using his connections with voluntary organisations and local representatives, he convinced people that the scheme was funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from various companies. He orchestrated the fraud by establishing the National NGO Confederation, deceiving NGOs, trusts, and local government bodies into promoting the scheme. Applicants were asked to pay half the product price, with a promise of delivery within 40 days. However, the products were never delivered, nor were the funds refunded.

Around 600 complaints have been registered against Ananthu Krishnan across multiple districts, including Kannur, Malappuram, Idukki and Kasaragod. Over 200 cases have been filed in Kannur, while approximately 147 cases have been reported in Malappuram.