Malappuram: The complaint filed against MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram in the fake CSR scam case was withdrawn on Monday. The complaint was retracted after the Mudra Foundation refunded the Rs 21,000 paid for a laptop.

The complainant, Anupama, a resident of Pulamanthole in Malappuram had earlier accused the Mudra Foundation of collecting Rs 21,000 under the pretext of providing a laptop but failing to deliver it even after 40 days. Following this, the Perinthalmanna Police registered a case against the MLA and his secretary on charges of financial fraud and deception.

However, with the refund of the amount, the complainant formally withdrew the complaint. Unnikrishnan, the father of the complainant, confirmed they had submitted a request to Perinthalmanna Police to withdraw the case. "We are unaware of the formalities, as an FIR had already been registered. The money has been credited back to our bank account, and we have provided written acknowledgement of the refund at the MLA's office," he said.

Perinthalmanna police have sought guidance from the Malappuram District Police Chief regarding the next steps. The decision on closing the case will be made based on the District Police Chief's instructions.