Kottayam: Dr George Jacob (94), the first Head of the Cardiology Department at Kottayam Medical College and a renowned heart disease specialist, passed away on Tuesday.

His body will be brought to his residence at 6 pm on Wednesday, with the funeral services scheduled for 2 pm at home on Thursday and at 3.30 pm at Pampady East St Mary's Church.

Dr Jacob began his service at Kottayam Medical College in 1964 as an Assistant Professor of General Medicine. When the Cardiology Department was established in 1970, he became its first Head and Professor, making significant contributions to its growth.

A graduate of Calcutta Medical College, Dr Jacob also served as the Registrar in Cardiology and General Medicine at Vellore Christian Medical College and as the Registrar of Cardiology at Bristol University, England, from 1960 to 1964. After retiring in 1986, he led the Kottayam Caritas Heart Institute for two decades. He was also a mentor to many prominent doctors and is considered one of the pioneering cardiologists in Central Kerala.