Thiruvananthapuram: The alignment of the proposed semi-high-speed rail track from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will differ from the one finalised in the earlier Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).



This was stated in a letter by E Sreedharan addressed to the Chief Minister and the Union Railway Minister. Sreedharan maintains that Kerala, being a continuous stretch of urban centres, does not require a train with a top speed of 350 km/h. Instead, he suggests a maximum speed of 200 km/h, which would be more practical for the state's geography. Even at an average speed of 135 km/h, the 430-km journey between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur could be completed in approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1 lakh crore. To implement it, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will need to be established, with Indian Railways holding a 51% stake and Kerala owning the remaining 49%. Of the total required funds, Rs 30,000 crore is expected to come from the Centre and the state government, while Rs 40,000 crore will be raised through loans.

The project is envisaged to be built on a standard-gauge track, with the long-term goal of integrating it into the Chennai–Bengaluru–Coimbatore high-speed rail corridor, making it part of the National High-Speed Rail Network.

Semi-high-speed rail is the right fit for Kerala: E Sreedharan

Q. What prompted the shift to a semi-high-speed rail with a maximum speed of 200 km/h after initially proposing a 350 km/h project in 2016?

A. High-speed rail is only beneficial when the number of stops is minimal. In a densely populated state like Kerala, stations need to be spaced at regular intervals of 25–30 km to ensure the project benefits a larger number of people. If we consider actual passenger demand in the state, train services should ideally operate in both directions at intervals of 15 to 30 minutes.

Q. The Railways is conducting a survey for the addition of a third and fourth track to enable speeds of 160 km/h. What are your thoughts on this?

A. Even though the Konkan Railway track is designed for speeds of 160 km/h, trains are unable to achieve that due to mixed traffic. When we already have the technology and coaches capable of running at 200 km/h, why invest in tracks limited to 160 km/h? The current study by the Railways is merely an assessment of feasibility.

Q. Union Minister Suresh Gopi is advocating for a Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) between Thrissur and Palakkad. Could this model be extended across the state?

A. RRTS is best suited for short distances. It does not have the potential to be implemented across a long-distance corridor like Thiruvananthapuram–Kannur, which spans 430 km. For such routes, a semi-high-speed rail system is the ideal solution.

Q. The Silver Line project faced massive public protests. Won't similar opposition arise for the new project?

A. The new project will not face the same level of resistance. For, a significant portion of the track will run underground and over bridges, drastically reducing the need for land acquisition. In areas where pillars are required, only 20 meters of land will be needed. After construction, the land can be returned to its original owners on a lease basis.