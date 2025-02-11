Kochi: Renowned artist Mopasang Valath passed away on Tuesday. He was 68. Valath was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Aster Medcity. The funeral will be held on Wednesday in his hometown, Kottayam.

Valath was the son of eminent historian V V K Valath and the brother of writer Socrates Valath. His wife, Mini, is a retired BSNL officer. He is survived by his son, Van Gogh, a digital artist, and his daughter, Angel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over four decades, Valath created more than 5,000 paintings. His artistic journey began during his college days when he started painting fabric designs on his friends' shirts. He later transitioned to watercolour paintings and, in 1982, received a special honour from the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

In 2021, he started painting Kathakali-themed artworks. Most of his early works depicted the art form without him having seen a live Kathakali performance. That same year, he conducted daily live painting sessions on social media, completing over a hundred paintings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also worked on a series featuring Kerala’s traditional art forms, including Thiruvathira and Theyyam. Valath also served as the publication manager of the Sahitya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham.