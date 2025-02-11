Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested 15-year-old youth and a 19-year-old ambulance driver for the kidnapping and gang rape of a 10-year-old girl in Adoor, police said on Tuesday.

The main accused, Sudheesh Ramesh, an ambulance driver at Infopark in Kakkanad, has been remanded. The Child Welfare Officer was also notified, and necessary measures were taken before the teenager was transferred to a facility in Kollam.

The incident occurred near Chennamputhur Colony in Adoor on Sunday around 6 pm. Police said Ramesh abducted the child from near her home and took her to an abandoned house nearby, where she was sexually assaulted.

The 15-year-old also sexually assaulted the child. When she cried out, the teenager covered her mouth and raped her, police said.

The police were immediately informed, and the girl was taken to Adoor General Hospital for a medical examination. The accused were identified using photographs shown to the child.

Ramesh was taken into custody by the police at 2 am on Monday. Adoor Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar will lead the investigation into the gang rape.