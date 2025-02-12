Kasaragod: A doctor in Kasaragod lost Rs 2.23 crore in 19 days in an elaborate online scam, which promised high income for a work-from-home job reviewing businesses and products.

After a six-month investigation, police have arrested a key figure in the racket -- Muhammed Noushad A T (45), a serial cybercriminal from Payyannur, wanted in multiple fraud cases across Kasaragod, Kannur, and Ernakulam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noushad was not the mastermind but a crucial link in the scam, managing several bank accounts used to launder the stolen money. “He was handling bank accounts that received funds from victims, ensuring the money was quickly siphoned off,” said District Crime Branch DySP T Uthamdas, who led the investigation.

The accused recruited unsuspecting individuals -- mainly students and homemakers -- convincing them to open bank accounts in exchange for commissions. "He told them he was running an online trading business and needed their accounts to avoid tax scrutiny," the officer said.

One such recruit, a Kochi-based youngster named Harshan, opened 10 accounts, which received Rs 40 lakh. While Harshan has also been booked in the case, police believe he was also a victim. The Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail.

Investigators revealed that the doctor’s money was initially transferred to bank accounts in Delhi. "The trail showed the funds were transferred to other accounts within an hour, making recovery difficult. Some of it was traced to Kochi," Uthamdas said. "Unless recipient accounts are frozen within the crucial first hour, the money is gone." Noushad’s accounts, meanwhile, were nearly empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the doctor was trapped

The scam began in May when the doctor’s wife, described as "highly educated", was searching for a job. She came across an offer on the Telegram messaging app for a work-from-home role reviewing businesses and products online. It appeared legitimate, and at first, she was even paid for her reviews.

Once she gained trust, the scammers moved her to an exclusive Telegram group, supposedly for "premium" job offers. The group had around 30 members, all claiming to be earning well through the same scheme. In reality, they were fake profiles controlled by the scammers, designed to build credibility, said Uthamdas.

The so-called "premium" jobs required upfront payments. The couple was nudged by the other members to pay up by sharing their experiences. The scammers used to send fabricated screenshots of the money transferred back to the doctor's account, but the actual money never came.

Soon, the group members -- who were part of the scam -- turned against the doctor and his wife, claiming a mistake they made during a task had blocked payments for everyone. They told the couple that the only way to release the money was to pay on behalf of the entire group, assuring them they would get all their money back once the issue was resolved. "The pressure to recover their lost money was intense, and they fell for the scam again," said DySP Uthamdas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 19 days, between May 17 and June 4, 2024, they transferred Rs 2.23 crore to multiple bank accounts across different cities. The couple was ashamed to open up after losing that much money.

They mustered the courage to file a complaint with Kasaragod Cyber Crime Police Station on June 8. Due to the magnitude of the scam, District Police Chief Shilpa Dyavaiah handed over the case to the District Crime Branch.

Accused, a seasoned player

Police Muhammed Noushad A T is wanted by the InfoPark Police Station in Kochi in a case where he allegedly posed as an officer of Mumbai Police on a video call to threaten and extort money.

He has been declared an absconding accused in two similar cases at Payyanur Police Station. He is also an accused in financial fraud cases at Peringome Police Station in Kannur and Kumbla Police Station in Kasaragod.

Police said he has links to cyber fraud syndicates in north India. Noushad was under surveillance by the Kasaragod Cyber Cell. Police picked him up on Wednesday when he surfaced at Mangad near Udma.