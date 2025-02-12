IMD warns of temperature rise of up to 3°C in Kerala over next 48 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned the state may experience a rise in maximum temperature by 2°C to 3°C above normal on Wednesday and Thursday. The department stated that combining high temperatures and humid air could lead to hot and uncomfortable weather conditions.
In response to the warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures. The authorities cautioned that direct exposure to heat could cause sunburn, sunstroke, and dehydration.
The authorities urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm and rest adequately. Those feeling unwell have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.