Wayanad: The UDF has called for a hartal in Wayanad on Thursday in protest against increasing elephant attacks in the district, Manorama News reported on Wednesday.

Over four people have lost their lives in last few days due to elephant attacks in the state.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan criticised the state government of not taking immediate action to curb the increasing elephant attacks in the state. "The poeple killed are not poachers or maoists or illegal trespassers into the forest, they are commoners. The governemnt is only conducting meetings and not taking any actions against the issue", he said.

Essential services and travel for examinations, weddings, and the Pallikkunnu festival are exempted from the hartal, UDF leaders said.