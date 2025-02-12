Kochi: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas is set to leave the hospital on Thursday after 46 days of treatment following a fall during a dance event at Kaloor stadium. The physiotherapy and other treatments she is undergoing will continue at home.

As renovation work at her residence in Palarivattom is yet to be completed, she will temporarily move to a rented house in Pipeline. Before leaving the hospital, she will address the media along with her doctors.

On December 29, 2024, Uma fell from a temporary stage built in the gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium for VIP guests attending a mega Bharatanatyam event. She sustained serious injuries to her brain, lungs, and spine. Her condition improved after spending several days on a ventilator and in the ICU.

The event, organised by Wayanad-based Mridanga Vision, featured around 12,000 dancers performing Bharatanatyam in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record. The performance was led by actor Divya Unni.