Kasaragod: A drunken brawl led to the fatal stabbing of a watchman at a residential apartment in Uppala near Manjeshwar here on Tuesday night. Manjeshwar police identified the deceased as R Suresh (49), a native of Karamel East in Vellur village near Payyanur, Kannur district.

Police have nabbed Savad (23), a resident of Pathwadi in Kargil Nagar, Uppala. Officers said that Savad is an accused in multiple theft cases.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Tuesday, February 11. Suresh sustained a severe stab wound to his abdomen and was initially admitted to a private hospital in Uppala. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Suresh had worked as a watchman for several years at a residential apartment near the fish market in Uppala. After the inquest, his body was sent to Pariyaram Government Medical College for autopsy.