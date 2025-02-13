Kozhikode: A 60-year-old man died after his two-wheeler collided with a truck on the Edavanna-Koyilandy State Highway in Valiyaparamba, near Mukkam, on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am when the truck, approaching from Areacode, crashed into the vehicle. The deceased, Kolakkattil Hamsa, a native of Nellikkaparamba, was rushed to a private hospital in the city but succumbed to his injuries around 10 am.

His mortal remains will be handed over to the family after an autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The Mukkam police have registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).