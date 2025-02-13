Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Crime Branch, which is probing the multi-crore CSR fund scam, has decided to file charges against Ananthu Krishnan, the key accused, under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019. The probe team will also confiscate assets owned by Ananthu and his benamis under the provisions of the Act. Currently, Ananthu holds properties across several districts in the state, along with a bank deposit of Rs 4 crore, reported Manorama News. The SIT is yet to confirm whether more properties are registered in the name of his benamis.

Meanwhile, politicians, including local body representatives who acted as mediators in the half-price scheme, will not be named as accused. The Crime Branch has decided against pressing charges against them after concluding that they were also victims of the scam. At the same time, the committee members of the National NGOs’ Confederation are likely to be named as witnesses in the case.

The SIT will conduct a detailed examination of Ananthu Krishnan’s mobile phones and laptops to gather further evidence. At the same time, Sai Gramam Global Trust Chairman KN Anand Kumar, who faces allegations of involvement in the scam, has approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The Crime Branch is expected to proceed with complaints against Kumar after concluding the investigation into Ananthu’s financial dealings.

The multi-crore scam came to light after the Muvattupuzha police arrested Thodupuzha native Ananthu Krishnan for allegedly swindling money from people by promising scooters, laptops, and home appliances at half price. During interrogation, Ananthu claimed that Anand Kumar was also involved in the scam and alleged that some politicians, including VIPs, received commissions for implementing the half-price scheme.