Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday said the demand for his resignation by two bishops of the Syro Malabar Church, who claimed moral responsibility for the wildlife attacks in the state, was a ‘political’ one and not expected from those he held in high regard.

The minister's response came after Kanjirappally and Thamarassery bishops criticised the department's 'passive approach' in dealing with increasing wildlife attacks in the state, which resulted in multiple human casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the state convention of the Indian Farmers Movement (INFAM) at Kanjirappally on Wednesday, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil criticised the state government’s ‘inaction’ in dealing with recurring wildlife attacks in which people were being killed in different parts of the state.

He also demanded the resignation of the Forest Minister holding him responsible for the inertia on the part of the Forest department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal also came down upon the Forest minister and asked what the state government and the forest minister were doing while lives were being lost to wild animal attacks.

Saseendran said all citizens have a right to evaluate the performance of ministers and criticise them. "I held bishops above common people and did not expect such a statement from them,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saseendran said that bishops trained to love and console people always talked in a mild language. “But sometimes they tend to deviate from their ways,” he alleged.

The minister said it would be undesirable if the bishops made people feel they were taking a different stance from what was expected of them.