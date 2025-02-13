Wayanad: The dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the UDF to protest against the recent deaths caused by wild elephant attacks began in Wayanad. Violence erupted in several areas as UDF activists clashed with the police. Vehicles were blocked on multiple roads, including those at the district's borders.

During a demonstration at Lakkidi, a brawl broke out between the police and UDF activists. Following this, the police detained several protesters to bring the situation under control.

The UDF called for the hartal, accusing the state government of "failing" to take adequate measures to protect people from wild animal attacks. The protest follows the deaths of two people in wild elephant attacks within 48 hours.

In a statement, UDF District Chairman KK Ahmed Haji and Convener PT Gopala Kurup said the hartal was organized in response to the government's inaction, despite the frequent loss of human lives.

Essential services, as well as travel for exams, weddings, and religious events such as the Pallikkunnu Church festival, have been exempted from the hartal. Private buses are not operating across the district, as the district's private bus operators' association has extended support for the protest.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has refused to cooperate with the hartal. The association has submitted a memorandum to the district police chief, requesting protection to keep shops open.