Panamaram (Wayanad): A tribal farmer who threatened to consume poison in protest against repeated elephant raids on his plantain farm was rescued following the timely intervention of police and forest officials on Wednesday.



The farmer, identified as C K Kannan, a resident of the Pathiriyambam tribal settlement, climbed atop a forest outpost building around 9.30 am and was brought down after 2 pm. The farmer, who was distressed over the destruction of more than 1,000 plantain trees by elephant herds, blamed the forest department for failing to prevent the daily raids, which had led to an estimated loss of Rs 13 lakh. Locals pointed out that Kannan spent day and night on his farm trying to protect his crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officials tried to pacify him, Kannan refused to relent, citing a Rs 1.5 lakh bank loan he had taken for farming. "Will the bankers withdraw revenue recovery measures if I tell them elephants destroyed my farm?" he asked. "I have no choice but to end my life," he said, accusing the forest department of inaction despite repeated complaints.

The dramatic standoff kept police and forest officials on edge for hours. Kannan finally agreed to step down after the Forest Range Officer assured him of rightful compensation within two days. At one point, when police attempted to bring him down by force, he warned them, "If you take me down with force, you will never see me again."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I tried to keep the elephants away for two days, but it was futile. If the government fails to ensure fair compensation, I will lose my home," Kannan said, explaining his desperate action.

Sijith V, Inspector of Police, Panamaram station, told Onmanorama that forest officials have promised compensation for all the plantain crops. "They assured us that the issue would be raised in a high-level meeting on Friday and the compensation settled within a day or two," he said. Kannan was deeply distressed over the repeated destruction of his crops, the officer added. "I hope this issue is resolved once and for all," he said.