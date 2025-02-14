Kochi: A total of 690 cases have been registered in the state so far in connection with the fake CSR fund (half-price scheme) scam worth Rs 1000 crore. Of these, 375 cases are currently being investigated by the Crime Branch, with another 300 set to be handed over to the agency on Friday.

The anticipatory bail application filed by KN Anand Kumar, chairman of the Saigram Global Trust and the second accused in the case, was not considered on Thursday. The court is now scheduled to hear the petition on February 18 after the prosecution requested more time to submit the police report.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offence Wing of the Crime Branch has intensified efforts to trace the money extorted by Ananthu Krishnan and his accomplices. This move comes after the Enforcement Directorate's attempts to confiscate the properties linked to the accused.

Investigations have revealed that Ananthu invested a portion of the extorted funds in real estate and also transferred significant amounts to the bank accounts of his trusted aides. So far, he has only disclosed details of the recipients of his contributions and the amounts given to each of them.

In a related development, the Muvattupuzha Magistrate Court has granted the Crime Branch permission to conduct inspections at Ananthu Krishnan's firms and residence. Following the court order, preliminary inspections have commenced at multiple locations, including the office of the National NGO Confederation at Ponnurunni, his villa in Kaloor, the Social Bee venture office at Panampilly Nagar, Ashoka Apartments at Marine Drive, and the office of Professional Service Innovations at Kalamassery.