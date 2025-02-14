Kottayam: The Congress-led UDF has accused the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) of having ties to the accused in the recent ragging incident at the Kottayam Government Nursing College. Opposition leader V D Satheesan claimed that the perpetrators are SFI members and linked to the Kerala Government Nursing Students Association (KGNSA), a pro-Left outfit.

He also pointed to a similar case at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad last year, alleging that SFI members implicated in that incident faced no real consequences. Rejecting the allegations, SFI stated it has no connection with the accused, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu assured strict action, emphasising that the government has instructed authorities to ensure the accused receive maximum punishment. She noted, however, that as the college falls under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, direct intervention has limitations. A special inquiry team led by the Deputy Director of Nursing Education will investigate the case.

On Friday, KSU and ABVP staged protests outside the nursing college, demanding justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shocking visuals of the ragging surfaced on Thursday, showing a first-year student tied to a cot and tortured. The victim was stripped, his body pierced with a compass and subjected to further abuse, including dumbbells being placed on his private parts. Five third-year students—Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21)—were arrested under the Prohibition of Ragging Act. The complaint revealed that ragging had persisted for nearly three months in the boys' hostel.

