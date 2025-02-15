Kochi: The police filed a chargesheet on Saturday in the Chendamangalam triple murder case. The case involves the murder of three family members by their neighbour at Chendamangalam near North Paravur on January 16.

The 292-page chargesheet was submitted before the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, naming Rithu Jayan(28), a resident of Chendamangalam, as the sole accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the police, the chargesheet was completed within 30 days of the crime. It contains statements from 112 witnesses, 67 documents, and 59 material objects as evidence, reported PTI.

Rithu Jayan allegedly assaulted the victims with an iron rod over a personal grudge. The deceased were Venu (65), his wife Usha (62), and their daughter Vineesha (32). Vineesha’s husband, Jithin, survived with serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police confirmed that the chargesheet was drafted meticulously to ensure the accused faces the maximum punishment, leaving no room for legal loopholes. Rithu Jayan has been charged with multiple offences, including murder, trespassing, theft, and causing grievous injuries.

The investigation and preparation of the chargesheet were conducted under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Dr Vaibhav Saxena, police added.