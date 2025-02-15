Kottayam: The police are investigating the ragging of six first-year students at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam. Four additional victims have been identified through a statement by Libin, a native of Idukki, who filed a formal complaint. But these four students have not lodged complaints themselves.

A probe into the matter revealed that senior students forcibly shaved the junior students' bodies after 11 pm on February 10. The accused include Kerala Government Students Nurses Association State Secretary K P Raul Raj and others, all of whom are already arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims, Ajith, Dileep, Adarsh, and Arun, were targeted for not contributing money. Amal was forced to record footage of Libin’s harassment, which was crucial to the investigation. Amal was also abused. He was slapped and forced to kneel.

The victims were summoned to room 13 in the hostel’s upper floor, where they were shaved. The perpetrators were reportedly intoxicated. Two more students have since filed complaints, and both the State and National Human Rights Commissions are involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Human Rights Commission has ordered the State Police Chief to submit a report within 10 days, and the State Commission has requested a report from the Kottayam District Police Chief within two weeks. The nursing college principal has also been instructed to submit a report for review.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar has intervened, and the Kottayam District Collector submitted a detailed report to him. Three of the five accused will be moved to a Borstal School in Thrikkakara, Kochi, while the others will be held in the Kottayam Sub-Jail. The investigation is ongoing.