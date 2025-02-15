Malappuram: The Manjeri Special POCSO court sentenced a 23-year-old man to 75 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

K Nuhman, a daily wage labourer from Muthuvallur, was found guilty of trespassing into the victim's bedroom between May 2022 and May 2023 and sexually assaulting her.

Judge A M Ashraf, who pronounced the verdict, sentenced the convict a maximum of 40 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2 lakh, failure to pay the fine will add three months to his sentence.

Additionally, the court awarded the man multiple sentences for the offences under various sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC, including terms of 10 years, 7 years, 5 years, and 3 years. However, as the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve only the longest term rather than the cumulative total.

Vazhakkad police station registered a case under Sections 363, 450, and 376(1) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3(a) read with 4(1), 5(l) read with 6(1), and 11(iv) read with 12 of the POCSO Act (SC 1103/23).

Nuhman was found guilty of luring the victim with false promises of love through mobile phone conversations. He also abducted her on his motorcycle without her guardian's consent and took her to Misty Land Natural Park in Mini Ooty, a tourist destination near Malappuram.

The court directed that the fine be paid to the survivor as compensation. The District Legal Services Authority was also instructed to provide additional compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

Vazhakkad Police Station Inspector K Rajan Babu registered and investigated the case, arrested the accused, and filed the charge sheet. Assistant Sub-Inspector Prabha T assisted in the investigation. Special Public Prosecutor A Somasundaran appeared for the prosecution, presenting evidence from 23 witnesses and 36 documents.

Following the conviction, authorities transferred Nuhman to Thavanur Central Jail.