When Alappuzha resident Kiran GK planned a special relaunch of his 1999-model Yamaha RX 135, there was a hitch. He wanted to give it a fresh makeover. He reached out to his mechanic friend Vijesh Kumar, and the duo meticulously handcrafted a white rear mudguard with a black stripe. They moulded the part from scratch, shaping it out of clay and fibre sourced from Azheekal, the same material used in fishing boats. The rebirth of a 25-year-old motorcycle is a slice of Kiran's life story, how he sources, innovates and improvises to keep his grand collection of 28 vintage motorcycles in perfect condition.

Among the prized machines in Kiran’s collection is a 1945 Norman MK9D, a war-era motorcycle once deployed on World War II frontlines. For this rare relic, the duo crafted a new seat and speedometer from plastic and fibre, and also sourced parts from an Enfield clutch assembly. Nearly a decade ago, Kiran brought home a 1982-model Girnar 150 from Gujarat; nothing more than pieces of rusted scrap. Now, a shimmering red beauty is parked in his garage, flawlessly restored and back on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

His home garage at Cherukole, Mavelikkara, is a biker's envy. It flaunts classics of the past; BSA BB31 (1953), Jawa 250 (1964), Enfield Mofa (1985), Enfield B1 (1969), Enfield Mini Bullet (1982), and Enfield Silver Plus (1986), to name a few. His love for vintage wheels extends beyond motorcycles—he also owns old British Raleigh, Phillips, BSA, and Hercules bicycles, as well as four-wheelers, including a Gypsy and an Ambassador, all carefully gathered over 25 years.

"Finding spare parts remains the biggest challenge, but the resurgence of vintage bike culture has led some manufacturers to resume production,” says Kiran. Photos: Special arrangement. "Finding spare parts remains the biggest challenge, but the resurgence of vintage bike culture has led some manufacturers to resume production,” says Kiran. Photos: Special arrangement. "Finding spare parts remains the biggest challenge, but the resurgence of vintage bike culture has led some manufacturers to resume production,” says Kiran. Photos: Special arrangement. "Finding spare parts remains the biggest challenge, but the resurgence of vintage bike culture has led some manufacturers to resume production,” says Kiran. Photos: Special arrangement.

Maintaining such an extensive collection is no small feat. “Apart from custom-building parts, we source rare components from across India and abroad, including Thailand, the US, and Indonesia. Finding spare parts remains the biggest challenge, but the resurgence of vintage bike culture has led some manufacturers to resume production,” says Kiran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran’s passion for motorcycles began in childhood when he would pore over auto magazines. “While studying Pre-Degree, I persistently urged my parents for a bike and finally got my RX 135. My second ‘kid’ Yezdi came during my college days, but it was around 2010 that I started collecting two-wheelers seriously,” Kiran adds. Though he had longed for a Yamaha RD model, he customised his RX to resemble it and affectionately named it ‘RDX.’ Over time, more trending wheels and vintage cheetahs joined his fleet.

Kiran GK. Photo: Facebook.

A graduate in Electronics Engineering, Kiran learned the intricacies of mechanical work from Vijesh, whom he met at an auto expo in 2010. Their shared love for bikes has since forged a strong bond. At home, Kiran has a dedicated setup for essential repairs, complete with battery charging, an air-filling mechanism, and specialised tools. Currently working in Oman, he dedicates his visits home to tending to his prized collection. “Earlier, my younger brother Varun helped with maintenance, but he is also away for work. Father, Gopalakrishnan, once an active caretaker, has stepped back due to health issues. Now, my wife Simi ensures the bikes remain in running condition by starting them regularly, with my nephew lending a hand as well,” Kiran says. He has taken Himalayan rides with his brother. His children, Dayaz (Class three) and Nakshathra (Class seven), though young, are capable of identifying various bike models. However, there is one rule set by his wife—no more than 40 bikes at a time. If he wants a new one, he must part with an old one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran’s 1945 Norman MK9D is now a particular favourite among enthusiasts. He acquired it from Kochi in 2015, though its origins trace back to Tirunelveli. Known as the "War Worker’s Choice," the bike was used during World War II to transport food, medicine, and ammunition to remote areas. According to the Norman Cycles Club in Kent, England—in which Kiran is a member—only 13 MK9Ds exist worldwide today. He believes his is the only one in running condition in India. The carburetor, swapped with one from a Bajaj M80, was another ingenious fix by Vijesh.

Kiran with Vijesh. Photo: Facebook.

Kiran’s collection also includes gems like the Rajdoot RD175 (1988), Yezdi Monarch (1996), Suzuki Supra (1991), Kawasaki KB100 (1990), Hero Honda CD100SS (1992), Yamaha RD350 (1985), RX100 (1986, 1992), RXZ (1997), and Tiger (1998). Adding to the nostalgia are rare models like the Kelvinator Avanti (1982), Lamby 150 (1982), Bajaj Chetak (1984), and Vijai Deluxe (1975).

Kiran actively participates in vintage bike rallies and enthusiast meet-ups across South India, often transporting his prized motorcycles in his Gypsy for long-distance events. As the president of Team Rare Engines, a registered non-profit club for vintage motorcycle lovers, he fosters a strong community of like-minded individuals. He also runs a two-wheeler spare parts shop in Mavelikkara and is now eagerly awaiting his newest addition—the Royal Enfield Guerrilla, set to arrive in March.