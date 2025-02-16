Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alerted the people about the rising temperatures in the state, warning that the intense summer heat could lead to health issues such as sunstroke, sunburn, and dehydration.

In a Facebook post, the CM cited the Disaster Management Authority's warning that temperatures could rise 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in certain areas. He observed that the summer heat is intensifying across Kerala.

"In this circumstance, everyone should be prepared to take the necessary precautions as per the instructions of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority," he stated.

He advised the public to avoid direct sunlight for prolonged periods, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. The CM also highlighted the increased risk of fire outbreaks in places such as markets, waste collection centres, dumping yards, and buildings, stressing the need for fire audits and appropriate safety measures.

With the rising temperatures posing a threat of forest fires, Vijayan urged both tourists and residents near forest areas to remain extra cautious and strictly adhere to the Forest Department's guidelines.

He also instructed educational institutions to ensure a supply of drinking water for children and proper ventilation in classrooms. In addition, the CM called on police personnel, media persons, and other outdoor workers to take extra precautions against the extreme heat.