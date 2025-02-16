Thrissur: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery at the Federal Bank branch in Potta, Chalakkudy, here on Sunday. The arrested, Rijo Antony is a resident of Asharikkad. Thrissur Rural Police apprehended him from his residence and recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash from his possession.

The robbery occurred in broad daylight on February 14 at the Federal Bank branch in Potta. The assailant held bank employees at knifepoint and looted the money. At the time of the incident, only two staff members—the manager and one other—were present at the bank, as the rest had left for lunch. The robber threatened the manager and staff, locked them inside the toilet, and smashed the cash counter with a chair before fleeing with the money.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large police team arrived at the scene. However, employees were unable to identify the assailant.

During the heist, the suspect reportedly spoke in Hindi, demanding, "Where is the cash? Give me the key." However, police later confirmed that the individual was a Malayali. Investigations also revealed that the scooter used in the crime had a fake registration number. CCTV footage from multiple locations helped identify the vehicle’s number.

Based on reports that the suspect had travelled from Chalakkudy towards Thrissur, police expanded their search to Malappuram and Palakkad districts. Further investigations are underway.