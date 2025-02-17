A woman died, and four others were injured after a car plunged into a gorge at Ettithope on Sunday night. The deceased Mary Abraham (70) was a resident of Kattadikavala.

Mary was travelling with her son, Shinto, his wife, Jinsa (35), and their children to Vijayamatha Church to attend a festival when the accident occurred. The vehicle lost control and fell 100 metres down from the road. One of the children sustained a head injury and remains in critical condition.

Locals and the police rescued the injured and rushed them to hospital, but Mary could not be saved. Her post-mortem is being conducted at a private hospital in Kattappana.

Thankamony police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.