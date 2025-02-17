The state government has decided to provide insurance coverage for Navy divers whose assistance is sought by civil authorities. The Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command had proposed an insurance cover for the Navy divers whilst rendering diving assistance to civil authorities.

Member Secretary, KSDMA submitted an insurance coverage proposal of New India Assurance Company Ltd, according to which the quoted amount is Rs 1,18,000/ (including GST) as the premium for coverage of 10 unnamed divers. The coverage includes death, permanent total disability, and permanent partial disability, with a standard medical extension of Rs 10,000 per person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total coverage amount is Rs 50 lakh per person. The State Executive Committee meeting of KSDMA held in January considered the proposal and decided to sanction an amount of Rs1,18,000(including GST) under SDRF (state disaster response fund) to provide insurance coverage to 10 unnamed divers under the Navy and also to extend similar insurance coverage to divers attached to state government, including Fire & Rescue Services.

Based on this decision, the government has decided to provide insurance coverage for divers under the Navy and Fire & Rescue Services. The Finance Officer, Disaster Management Department, has been directed to take necessary steps to transfer the amount.