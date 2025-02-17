Thrissur: The police have recovered the full amount stolen by Rijo Antony in the Chalakkudy bank heist case. A local debtor from Annanad returned Rs 2.9 lakh to the Chalakudy DySP office on Sunday. The remaining Rs 12 lakh was found by the police on a shelf above the accused's bedroom. The knife and clothes used in the robbery were seized from his kitchen.

The money was found when Rijo was brought home for evidence collection early in the day. The accused will be taken to the bank for further evidence collection, after which he will be presented in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, footage showing the accused dancing at a Chalakudy church festival has surfaced. It has also been revealed that he stole a bike's number plate from the festival and attached it to his vehicle before committing the robbery.

The accused, a resident of Assaripara near Potta, was arrested from his house. The police tracked him down using CCTV footage and vehicle details. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to committing the robbery to repay debts amounting to approximately Rs 50 lakh.