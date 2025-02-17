Wayanad: A wildfire broke out in the Kambamala forest region near Pilakkavu under the North Wayanad Forest Division on Monday, rapidly spreading due to strong winds. The fire, which started around noon, engulfed vast areas by evening.

With the forest department’s limited manpower slowing containment efforts, reinforcements were called in. Additional personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services in Mananthavady and field staff from the entire North Wayanad division were deployed, working tirelessly to douse the flames. Rapid Response Teams from various locations also joined the operation.

Despite their swift response, firefighters faced challenges accessing the hilly terrain due to the absence of roads. However, they managed to prevent the blaze from reaching nearby plantations and human settlements. Forest officials remain on-site, working to contain the fire and stop it from spreading further.

Large sections of grassland have been reduced to ashes, raising concerns about wildlife movement. The area is home to tigers, wild boars, and bison, and locals fear these animals might stray into residential zones.

A team of revenue officials, led by Mananthavady Tahsildar P Ramamoorthy, is also monitoring the situation. North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Martin Lowell stated that while the fire was initially mild, strong winds fuelled its rapid spread. "Our entire field staff is engaged in firefighting, and we have managed to bring it under partial control," he added.