Kochi: A 12-year-old girl from Vaduthala has been missing since Tuesday evening.



The girl, identified as Tanvi Swaneesh, is a seventh-grade student at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara.

Police are attempting to trace her using a mobile phone believed to be in her possession. However, the phone signal was lost after the Pachalam area. The girl, who is in a school uniform, was last spotted in the area on a bicycle.

According to Manorama News, school authorities had confiscated the phone from the student during class hours and later returned it to her.

