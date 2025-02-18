Malappuram: A woman died in Wandoor after falling under a bus while riding pillion with her husband on a bike. The deceased is identified as Simi Varsha (22), native of Mangampadam in Vaniyampalam. Her husband Vijesh (28) is admitted to Manjeri Medical College hospital with injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Thiruvali Poonthottam. The couple's bike hit the side of an oncoming bus and lost control, throwing Simi under the bus. The bus ran over her body and she died at the scene. Simi is the daughter of Mangampadam native Vinoj of Pookode house.