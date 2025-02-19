Thrissur: Forest officials tranquillized the wild elephant suffering from a severe head injury on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Forest Department Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Zachariah and his team located the elephant in an oil palm estate near Vettilappara Bridge, Athirappilly. The task was challenging as the elephant was moving with another tusker.

The team will now monitor the elephant before shifting it to Abhayaranyam, a nature rehabilitation centre for wildlife in Kodanad, for further treatment. Since the elephant was previously tranquillized for treatment, the next 30 minutes are crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department veterinarians have been monitoring the elephant for the past three days. Officials observed that while the animal continued to eat, drink, and follow its routine, it showed signs of fatigue. It was found with an infected, maggot-infested wound requiring urgent medical attention.