Thiruvananthapuram: The salaries and benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and members will be revised. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday after considering the existing pay structure of PSC chairpersons and members in other states.



The PSC chairman’s revised salary will be equivalent to the maximum amount in the Super Time scale of district judges. Members will receive a salary equal to the maximum amount in the Selection Grade scale of district judges. The Super Time Scale is for District Judges who have been in the Selection Grade for three years.

Additionally, the salaries and allowances of presiding officers in industrial tribunals will be revised to match those of judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary.