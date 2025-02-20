Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has rejected the objections raised by two constituents, CPI and RJD, against granting permission for a brewery at Elappully in Palakkad, after the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the Cabinet had approved the project, which was imperative for the state. Neither the CPI nor the RJD commented on the issue after the Chief Minister’s statement.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said after the meeting that the government would proceed with the project. Incidentally, the LDF approved the project despite protests by the opposition parties and various Church denominations.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who was the first to speak at the LDF meeting, expressed the concern that the brewery complex could create severe water shortage and lead to crop loss. He also pointed out that the conversion of land for industrial purposes could violate the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

RJD general secretary Varghese George said the move to set up the brewery violated an assurance in the LDF’s manifesto to reduce the availability of liquor in the state. Moreover, allowing a private company to hold possession of 25 acres of land violated the Kerala Land Reforms Act, he added.

At the same time, leaders of nine other constituents of the LDF highlighted the advantages of the liquor plant, such as making Kerala self-sufficient in spirit and creating employment.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan reminded the LDF constituents that as per the state’s liquor policy, eligible firms could be allowed to start breweries in the state.

The discussion ended when the Chief Minister announced that the project would be implemented without affecting water availability and agriculture.

Curiously, the LDF meeting, which was hosted by the CPI at M N Smarakam, its state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, rejected the party’s stand on the brewery issue.

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided to launch a campaign against the proliferation of drugs in society.

Private university, KIIFB toll

In his speech at the LDF meeting, the Chief Minister said that apprehensions regarding reservations and fees would be addressed, while giving sanction to start private universities in the state.

LDF convenor Ramakrishnan said that no decision had been taken to collect tolls on the roads constructed with KIIFB funds. “There is only a suggestion in this regard,” he explained.