Kannur: Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a firecracker explosion during a temple festival at Azhikode in Kannur on Friday. The incident occurred around 4.30 am when crackers burst, leaving people who assembled to witness Theyyam injured. Two people sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to Mangalore and a private hospital in Kannur. The boy was found lying unconscious, and there were burn injuries on his arms and chest.

The theyyam festival at Muchiriyantharavatu Kavu is held on a paddy field, and people gather in large numbers to witness the festival. Crackers are burst towards the end of the festival. Azhikode police said that the cracker, which was supposed to burst in the air, accidentally exploded on the ground, which led to the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshy, who stays close to the temple, said that after the crackers burst, some attendees suspected that a few firecrackers had failed to combust in the air and that they were lying on the ground. Soon after, a blast was heard near a well, followed by screams.

Muchiriyankavu is a family-run temple, and Bappiriyan Theyyam is the festival’s highlight. As part of the ritual, the Theyyam runs across the field, climbs a coconut tree, plucks tender coconuts, and comes down. The explosion happened when firecrackers were set off just before the arrival of this theyyam.