New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated Malayalam actor Mohanlal as part of a campaign against obesity. Taking to social media platform X, he named 10 individuals from various fields to support the initiative and promote measures to combat the health issue.



Alongside Mohanlal, the nominees include Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and philanthropist and MP Sudha Murty.

"I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger," PM Modi posted on X.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, he emphasised the need to reduce oil consumption in food and encouraged people to take up the challenge of cutting oil intake by 10 per cent and passing it on to 10 others.