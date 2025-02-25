New Delhi: The Congress high command has summoned senior party leaders and representatives from Kerala for a meeting in Delhi at 4:30 pm on February 28, in the backdrop of the disputes in the state unit. Issues to be discussed at the meeting include preparations for the upcoming local body and Assembly elections, and measures to strengthen the organisation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in the meeting along with the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The high command has already given a strong signal to state leaders that it wants flawless preparations at the organisational level for the local body polls this year and the Assembly election in 2026.

Meanwhile, discussions on the chief ministerial candidate have created an impression among the public that the party is divided on the issue. At the same time, the state leaders are united in their stand that a leadership change is unnecessary in the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) at a time when two crucial elections are fast approaching. According to them, the search for a new KPCC chief would do more harm than good for the party.

Incidentally, party leaders indicated that the political storm unleashed in the state following Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s praise for the industrial development witnessed under the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government is not on the agenda of the meeting. Though Tharoor met Rahul Gandhi last week to express his displeasure over the controversy, he does not maintain any hope of a solution from the leadership or approval of his views. Consequently, everyone is curious whether Tharoor will attend the meeting on February 28.