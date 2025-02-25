Sulthan Bathery: One more tiger cub was found dead in the Kurichiad Forest Range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday. The field staff spotted the carcass of the one-year-old male tiger around 12.30 pm. This is the third tiger cub to be found dead in the WWS limits during the past two weeks.

All tiger deaths must be registered in the National Tiger Conservation Authority database, and the post-mortem examination must be conducted in the presence of representatives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in accordance with the guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Varun Dalia, Wayanad Wildlife Warden, the necropsy will be conducted either on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the availability of the NTCA members. "The reason could be infighting among the tigers as there are some marks of the fight on its body," Dalia said, adding that the exact reason could only be found after the post-mortem examination.

Such fights for territorial integrity are usual among tigers during mating season. A male tiger will not allow another on its territory. In addition, male tigers will not allow cubs to roam around females during this period, as the presence of the cubs could distract the tigresses.