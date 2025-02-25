Thiruvananthapuram: Afan, the 23-year-old man who confessed to murdering six people in Venjaramoodu, has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming rat poison mixed with kuzhimanthi. He is currently in the 32nd pay ward, under police surveillance.



Afan has been handcuffed to the hospital bed rails after he attempted to remove the intravenous cannula inserted to administer medication. According to Manorama News, the accused has been showing signs of discomfort at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Afan walked into the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to killing six people across three houses spanning a 16 km area. He also informed the cops that he had consumed poison. Police later confirmed the deaths of five victims—his grandmother Salma Beevi (88) at her residence in Pangode; his paternal uncle Latheef (69) and aunt Shahida (59) at their home in SN Puram; his younger brother Afsan (13) and girlfriend Farsana at Permula. His mother, Shemi, who was also attacked, remains in critical condition at a private medical college hospital.

Police suspect that Afan may have been under the influence of drugs while committing the crime. His blood samples were collected for testing. The probe team is likely to question him on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the motive?

Police are continuing their investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the shocking crime. Neighbours and his acquaintances said that Afan had borrowed money from people, and financial troubles haunted the family. Of late, they kept to themselves because of the financial issues, a neighbour said. There are unconfirmed reports that he sought money from his relatives to settle his debts, and when they refused, he resorted to murder. Afan, along with Shemi and Afsan, had travelled to the Middle East two years ago on a visiting visa. His father, Rahim, runs a car-accessory shop there.

"At present, we suspect he had financial issues which led to the murder. All other angles need to be probed. We need to question him to corroborate his statements," said Attingal DySP Manjulal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days before the murders, Afan reportedly brought his girlfriend, Farsana, home, which led to objections from his family.



Farsana’s family was aware of her relationship with Afan. Her brother, Amal Muhammad, told Manorama Online that Afan had visited their home and asked if they would agree to their marriage. Amal also confirmed that Afan had come to their house and that the family had given their consent for the wedding. Farsana was a BSc Chemistry student at a college in Anchal.