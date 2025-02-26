Kozhikode: Dr Shaija Andavan, a professor at Department of Mechanical Engineering in the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) who is out on bail for her controversial social media post praising Nathuram Godse, has been appointed as the Dean of Planning and Development at the institute. The decision has sparked criticism, with allegations that seniority norms were overlooked in the appointment process.

"I have been the Chairperson of a multi-disciplinary centre for the last two years. The post is not rotational," Dr Shaija Andavan told Onmanorama while responding to the allegations that she is ineligible for the role.

Andavan will take charge as Dean from March 7 for an initial period of two years, according to an order of the NIT-C Director approved by the registrar. She will be replacing Dr Priya Chandran, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, who will be completing her term as Dean (P&D).

The controversy surrounding Andavan began on January 20, 2024, when she posted a comment on Facebook stating, "Proud of Godse for saving India." The post was in response to an image of Godse shared by Hindutva advocate Krishna Raj. Her statement, made on Martyrs' Day, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, led to widespread outrage.

Following complaints from multiple organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the Indian Youth Congress, and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), Kunnamangalam police registered a case against Andavan under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot. She was questioned at her residence in Chathamangalam and later at the Kunnamangalam police station. On February 20, 2024, she was granted bail by the Kunnamangalam court after appearing in person.